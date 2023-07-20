Mr. Jerry Lee “Cotton” Honeycutt, 65, of Corbin, passed away Sunday morning, July 2, 2023 at his home. He was the son of the late Mollie Hammons Honeycutt born on June 27, 1958 in Knox County.
Cotton was a retired heavy equipment operator from the Kentucky Department of Transportation. He enjoyed golfing and especially loved family cookouts and spending time with his family.
On June 24, 1992, he united in marriage with Vickie Lynn Simpson and to this union two children were born.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Lester Honeycutt; a nephew, Michael Sowders and his parents-in-law, Bob and Lora Simpson.
Survivors include his loving wife, Vickie Honeycutt of Corbin; dearly loved children, Jerry Honeycutt of Corbin and Eric Martin and wife, Callie, of Barbourville; a sister, Evelyn Brown of Flat Lick; cherished grandchildren, Kaidence, Paisley, Ryker and Hendrix; among other loved ones and dear friends.
