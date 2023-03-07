Obituary - Jerry Marion Mar 7, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mr. Jerry Marion, 67, of Hinkle, passed away Monday morning, March 6, 2023 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital.Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by the Knox Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Thursday, March 2, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News Men's basketball's stellar season ends in national opener 'No motivational speeches needed' as men's basketball preps for another championship 'No motivational speeches needed' as men's basketball preps for another ... Sportswriter Jamie Vaught to sign his new book – no. 6 – at three Eastern Kentucky locations Emergency Road Aid Funds Awarded to Knox County Fiscal Court CANDID KIDS: Meet Rachael Amariah Abner Study Club talks health, May Day Fest. return Attention Crafters, Artists, and Artisans! Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesObituary - Katelynn Hope SizemoreUpdate on injured City School basketball standoutObituary - Beverly Sue NelsonHart charged with organized crime‘Miracle’ celebrated at Lynn Camp BaptistObituary - Iris Kay AsherCollege admin. under fire after student-led worship moved off-campusTaking Jesus to the streetsKnox superintendent addresses school threatAttention Crafters, Artists, and Artisans! Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Regional News Men's basketball's stellar season ends in national opener Updated 42 min ago KSBA Celebrates 20 Years of Service for Two Owsley School Board Members 8 hrs ago Madison County Family Court: February 16 - 22, 2023 8 hrs ago Man trades drugs for sex with female teen 10 hrs ago 'No motivational speeches needed' as men's basketball preps for another championship Updated 11 hrs ago Madison County Marriage Licenses: February 16 - 22, 2023 12 hrs ago 'No motivational speeches needed' as men's basketball preps for another ... Updated 12 hrs ago +2 VOA recognized by General Assembly Mar 6, 2023
