Mr. Jimmie Dean Hibbard, age 67 of Barbourville, Kentucky departed this life on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 in the UK Medical Center in Lexington. He was born on June 14, 1955 in Cincinnati, Ohio and was the son of Lloyd and Margaret Hibbard.
He is preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Margaret Hibbard. One son Joshua Dean Hibbard, four siblings Lloyd Hibbard Jr., Helen Terry, Gail Frazier, Linda Hibbard.
Left behind to mourn his passing, his wife Mona Lisa Hibbard, four daughters Jeanie Wilson, Susie Brown, Deana Hibbard, Ashley Carpenter and husband Dustin, two brothers Darryal Hibbard and fiancé Mary Helen, Danny Hibbard and wife Barbara, four grandchildren Amber Wilson, Timothy Smith, Jillian Maggard, Paisley Rae Carpenter, one great-grandson, a special friend he loved like a son Balaam Asher. He also leaves behind many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Jimmie Dean Hibbard will be conducted in the Hampton Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Jeff Sturdivant and Rev. Ken Merida and Rev. Tim Hamilton officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Davis Cemetery at Acorn Fork. Pallbearers will be Balaam Asher, Dustin Carpenter, Andrew Smith, Daniel Carpenter, Devin Carpenter, Travis Cox. Hampton Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at 2:00 p.m.
To the Smith family, the staff of the Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.