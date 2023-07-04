Pastor Jimmy D. “Pap” Jenkins age 70 of Partridge, Kentucky, departed this life on Monday, June 26, 2023 in the Pikeville Medical Center. He was the husband of Sheila (Mullins) Jenkins and the son of Elmo and Mable (Young) Jenkins born to them on September 29, 1952 in Letcher County. He was pastor of Sandhill Baptist Church. He dearly loved his family and his church family. He served his country in the United States Army and he also loved hunting, fishing, and gardening.
He is preceded in death by his parents Elmo and Mable Jenkins, and one sister, Rosemary Jenkins.
Left behind to mourn his passing, his wife of fifty-two years Sheila Jenkins, three children, Tracy Raleigh and husband Rick, Mark Jenkins and wife Deborah and Anthony Jenkins all of Partridge, Kentucky, five grandchildren, Jake Raleigh and wife Shyla, Ethan Raleigh and wife Emily, Jordan Jenkins, Makayla Jenkins and Skeeter Raleigh, seven siblings, Arthur Jenkins, of Lafollette, Tennessee, Larry Jenkins of Morristown, Tennessee, David Jenkins, Crystal Williamson, Jerry Jenkins, Brenda Williams all of Partridge, Kentucky and Johnny Jenkins of Kingsport, Tennessee.
