Barbourville, Ky. - Joann "Jody" Grubb Smith, 57, of Girdler, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2023. Upon completion, Ms. Smith's obituary will be posted here.
The Smith family will receive friends at Hopper Funeral Home Friday, February 24, 2023 from 2:00 PM until the funeral hour of 3:00 PM. Brother Gary May will officiate. Interment will follow the funeral service in Cumberland Memorial Gardens at Lily, Laurel County, Kentucky.
The Hopper Family, Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, and the staff Hopper Funeral Home express sincere condolences to the family and friends of Joann "Jody" Grubb Smith.
