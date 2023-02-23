Joann “Jody” Grubb Smith, 57, of Girdler, Kentucky, passed away February 16, 2023. Jody was the daughter of Earl Grubb and Tennie Jackson Grubb born to them on October 29, 1965, in Manchester, Clay County, Kentucky.
Jody will forever be remembered for her genuine kindness and generosity. She was a Christian and dedicated member of Solid Rock Baptist Church. She was selfless, always thinking about others first and how she could help those in need. Jody worked as a manager for Domino’s Pizza for many years. She was also a loving wife, mother, and homemaker. Jody was very close to her husband Thomas describing him as the love of her life. Jody and Thomas spent as much time together as possible including often working together. In her free time, Jody enjoyed family trips to Dollywood, watching UK basketball games, Facebooking, and playing online games. Jody will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Left behind to mourn her passing are her sons Brian Taylor Smith, Nathan Thomas Smith, and Seth Aaron Smith, brother Ray Dean Grubb, and dear friend Stacey May. Two cherished grandchildren, Hayden, and Alexander, also survive Jody and will miss her dearly. Jody was preceded in death by her beloved husband Thomas Wayne Smith, her sister, Imogene May, and her husband, brother-in-law, Willie May.
The Smith Family will receive friends at Hopper Funeral Home on Friday, February 24, 2023, from 2:00 PM until the funeral hour of 3:00 PM. Brother Gary May will officiate. Interment will follow the funeral service in Cumberland Memorial Gardens at Lily, Laurel County, Kentucky. Casket Bearers are Seth Smith, Nathan Smith, Stacey May, Dean May, Brian May, Rodney May, and Tristan Fowler.
The Hopper family, Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, and the staff of Hopper Funeral Home express sincere condolences to the family and friends of Joann "Jody" Grubb Smith.
Hopper Funeral Home, Inc., established over 100 years ago, is in charge of servicing all arrangements for Joann "Jody" Grubb Smith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.