Mr. John Hershel Jones, 81, of London, the husband of Betty Chadwell Jones, passed away Sunday morning, January 22, 2023 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. He was the son of the late Gentry and Nora Burton Jones.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, January 28 at 12 Noon. He will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.
Friends may visit at the funeral home Friday between 6 and 9 P.M. and Saturday prior to the funeral service.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
A complete obituary will be posted soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.