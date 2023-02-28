Mr. Johnnie Ray Hopper, 71, of Barbourville, passed away Friday evening, February 24, 2023 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. He was the son of the late Charles and Myrtle Abner Hopper born on August 11, 1951 in Knox County.
Johnnie was a retired farmer and of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed listening to music, watching old westerns, fishing and especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
On February 11, 1971, he united in marriage with Shirley Allen and to this union three children were born.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kristina Rachelle Hopper.
Survivors include his loving children, Daniel Hopper of Barbourville, Julie Asher and husband, Chester, of Heidrick and Lucy Houp and husband, Alan, of Nicholasville; sisters, Joanne Mills of Lawrenceburg, Charlene Ingram and husband, Curtis, of Woollum and Debbie Ledford and husband, Michael, of Green Road; treasured grandchildren, Brittany Gray, Corey Hopper, Carson Griffith, Clay Houp and Dylan Hopper; great grandchildren, Kaylee Gray, Brooklyn and Brody Hopper; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Wednesday, March 1 at 1 P.M. with Rev. William R. “Man” Cobb officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Blevins Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Daniel Hopper, Corey Hopper, Chester Asher, Alan Houp, Curtis Ingram, Glenn Spurlock, Glen Abner, Chester Abner and Denver Mills.
Friends may visit at the funeral home Tuesday between 6 and 8 P.M. and Wednesday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.