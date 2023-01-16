Mrs. Joyce Ann Brooks Gambrel, 73, of Frankfort, passed away peacefully at her home on December 31, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Charles Brooks Jr. and Louise Payne Brooks born on May 12, 1949 at Lynch.
In 1970, she united in marriage with Robie Pete Gambrel. They made their home on a farm in Turkey Creek where they raised their children. Joyce was a retired bank teller with Union National Bank in Barbourville and was a member of the Springfield Baptist Church.
Joyce loved to read, plant flowers and sit on her porch drinking sweet tea. She enjoyed shopping and giving to others. Joyce was a true Corbin Redhound and loved UK Basketball. She was loved by her Grand-Pups, Pacey, Phoebe, Murphy and Loki.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Kay Brooks and a niece, Kara Jo Ashley Brooks.
She is survived by three brothers, C. Wayne Brooks and wife, Linda, of Williamsburg, Terry Brooks and wife, Laura, of Pekin, IN and Jerry Brooks of Corbin.
Joyce will be lovingly remembered by her daughters and granddaughters, Shawna Renea Gambrel Broughton and Eden Alyssa Broughton of Frankfort and Robbie Michelle Gambrel and Rhylie Peyten Hubbard of Barbourville. Joyce loved like a daughter, Sabrina Hensley of Barbourville, along with her children, Ashley, Cassie and Matthew. Joyce also leaves to mourn her passing many family and friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Clark Legacy Center in Frankfort Saturday, January 7 from 3 – 5 P.M. A celebration of life service will follow at 5 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Joyce to the following non-profit organizations: Give Me Shelter, Frankfort Umbrella Alley Project at www.BGCF.givingfuel.com or Sleep in Heavenly Peace- KY, London Chapter www.SHPbeds.org/chapter/ky-london. Online condolences may be made at www.clarklegacycenter.com.
The family would like to thank Bluegrass Hospice Care Navigators for their loving care and support.
This is a courtesy announcement from the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.