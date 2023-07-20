Mrs. Joyce Croley, 58, of Barbourville, passed away Saturday evening, July 1, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was the daughter of Georgia Gambrel Abner and the late Floyd “Bill” Abner born on May 1, 1965 in Knox County.
Joyce was the former owner and operator of Off the Creek Florist and a member of the Parkway Baptist Church. She enjoyed floral designing, baking and interior designing. She most enjoyed investing her time in the lives of her children and grandchildren, loving her husband and being with friends.
On April 16, 2006, she united in marriage with Asher Croley.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Sprinkles and her grandmother, Carrie “Granny” Gambrel.
Survivors include her loving husband, Asher Croley; her mother, Georgia Abner; dearly loved children, Aaron Ledford and wife, Alice, and Tara Dizney and husband, Rod; brothers, Jeffery Abner and wife, Teresa, Ronnie Abner and wife, Amy, and Randy Abner and wife, Nettie; treasured grandchildren, Haven, Luke, Journey and Titan; among other loved ones and dear friends.
