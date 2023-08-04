Mrs. Judy Kay Lawson, age 60, wife of James Wesley Lawson of Curry Lane, Corbin, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday morning at the Baptist Health Hospital of Corbin, Kentucky.
She was the mother of James Cody Fox Lawson of Corbin, Kentucky. She was the sister of Earl Fox and wife, Rita, Lonnie Fox and wife, Patsy, Johnny Fox and wife, Pat, Kenny Fox and wife, Leslie, Roy Fox and wife, Joy, Kenneth Fox and wife, Kim and Angel St. John all of Corbin, Kentucky and Beulah Rutherford of Barbourville, Kentucky.
She was also blessed with a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. She was of the Baptist faith and attended the West Corbin Baptist Church in Corbin, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Loretta Mitchell Fox and by one sister, Shirley Rutherford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.