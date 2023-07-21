Mr. Justice Bee Abner, age 87 of Heidrick, Kentucky departed this life on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at his home. He was born on December 31, 1935, the son of Tommy Abner and Hilda (Fisher) Abner. On February 8, 1958, he united in marriage with Helen Doolin and to this union two sons were born. Bee was saved and baptized and was a member of the Heidrick Holiness Church.
Around 1964, Bee opened a garage beside his home in Heidrick where he worked all his life on cars and did auto body repair and paint. He went to Michigan and bought used cars, bringing them home and repairing and painting them and selling them. At the age of eighty-four, he painted one last car. He was one of the first few to get a dealer license and sold cars to almost everybody in Knox County.
Bee was always happy. He loved to go hunting and fishing and racing and especially like to take his drag car to London dragstrip and race. He enjoyed life to the fullest. He was a hard worker. He loved working on cars and being around people and talking. He loved to tell stories. Bee dearly loved his family. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as well as all his extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Tommy & Hilda Abner, one grandson, Justice Logan Abner, sisters, Margaret Marion, Sandra Abner, Glenda Gaylord, three brothers, J.W. Abner, Tommy Abner, Jr. and Mike Abner, mother and father-in-law, Jim and Arizona Doolin, brothers and sisters-in-law, Alvin Marion, Archie Burnette, Debra Soper, Florence and Jr. Hembree, Aline and Harold Payne, Larry and Janie Doolin, Herman and Opal Doolin, Sterling and Mary Doolin, Shirley and Jeanette Doolin and Roetta and Frank Brock.
Left behind to mourn his passing, his wife of sixty-five years, Helen Abner, two sons, E.G. Abner and wife Vickie and Wayne Abner and wife Cathy all of Heidrick, three grandchildren, Jeremy Abner and wife Joey of Girdler, Bradley Abner and wife Erin of Heidrick and Brandon Abner and wife Lucy of Barbourville, two great-grandchildren, Bristol Nicole Abner and Blair Elizabeth Abner, one brother, J.J. Abner and wife Missy of Harlan, two sisters, Sabrina Coldiron and husband Mitch of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky and Donna Perkins and husband Mike of Richmond, brothers and sisters in law, Terry and Mary Etta Doolin of Jarvis, Don and June Pickard Barbourville, Anna Ruth Burnette of Heidrick, Richard Soper of Heidrick, Jerry Bowling of Corbin. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, neighbors and other relatives and friends.
