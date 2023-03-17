Mrs. Karen Lynn Vaughn, 65, of Barbourville, the widow of James I. Vaughn, passed away Friday afternoon, March 10, 2023 at the Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. She was the daughter of the late Frank Gray and Christine King born on December 18, 1957 in Bell County.
Karen was a former deputy jailer at the Knox County Detention Center and attended the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church. She enjoyed shopping, reading, listening to music and gardening. She most enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Cookie Gray; brothers, Randy and Tommy Gray and a stepson, Paul Vaughn.
Survivors include her loving children, Jolene Crawford and husband, Davey, and Arthur Vaughn and Regina Smith all of Barbourville; stepchildren, Wanda and Jimmy Wells and Paula Niccum and life partner, Howard Creasy, all of Corbin, James Eric and Melissa Vaughn and Terry and Leonard Asher all of Barbourville, Sandra and Mike Smith of Corbin, Larry and Suzetta Vaughn of Gainesville, GA and Nancy and Glen Asher of Barbourville; sisters, Jeannie Payne of Barbourville and Amy Farthing of Kennesaw, GA; a brother, Tony Gray of Flat Lick; grandchildren, Charlie Bingham and fiancé, Becky, Dalton Crawford, Luke Elkins, Matt Elkins, Eli and Levi Vaughn; great grandchildren, Ethan, Serenity and Raelynn; a host of step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Wednesday, March 15 at 3 P.M. with Rev. Jerry Vaughn, Rev. Mark Gibbs and Rev. Roy Vaughn officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Betty Frost Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Jason Payne, Trent Ray, Dalton Crawford, Levi Vaughn, Eli Vaughn, Luke Elkins, Matt Elkins and Charlie Bingham. Honorary bearers will be Dr. Lohe and the staff at Norton Audubon Hospital.
Friends may visit at the funeral home Wednesday after 12 Noon until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
