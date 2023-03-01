Ms. Katelynn Hope Sizemore, 28, of Barbourville, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by the Knox Funeral Home.
