Mrs. Kathy Lynn Smith, 52, of Barbourville, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 23, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late James Gorman Gray and Judy Mealor born on January 26, 1971 in Cincinnati, OH.
Kathy was a retired Section 8 Coordinator from the Cumberland Valley Housing Authority and of the Pentecostal faith. She enjoyed traveling to the ocean and Gatlinburg with her family, listening to country, light rock and Christian music and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandson, Tatum.
On August 31, 1990, she united in marriage with Dennis R. Smith and to this union two sons were born.
Survivors include her loving husband, Dennis R. Smith of Barbourville; two dearly loved sons, Dennis J. Smith and Samantha of London and Andrew K. Smith and Seantai of Barbourville; a cherished grandson, Tatum J. Smith and one expected to arrive soon; special friends, Aneta and Kathy; among other loved ones and dear friends.
