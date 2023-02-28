Mr. Kenley Kenneth “Doc” Barnes age 77 of Girdler, departed this life on Monday, February 27, 2023 at his home. He was the widow of Effie Barnes and the son of James Crit and Ruby Barnes born to them on October 6, 1945 in Knox County.
He is preceded in death by his wife Effie, his parents, James Crit and Ruby Barnes, one sister, Ruth Holland and four brothers, Eugene, Laymon, Russell and Oakley Barnes.
Mr. Barnes was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church. He loved being outside. He enjoyed fishing and tending to his flowers. Family gatherings and being able to spend time with family and friends was especially dear to him.
Left behind to mourn his passing, his loving daughter Stephanie Barnes Dixon and one grandson, Justin Michael Woolwine both of Girdler, two brothers, Charlie and Johnnie Barnes also of Girdler. He also leaves behind many sisters in law, nieces, nephews and other relatives and dear friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Barnes will be conducted in the Hampton Funeral Home chapel on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 12:00 noon with Rev. Lonnie Collett and Rev. Randy Johnson officiating. Pallbearers will be family & friends. He will be laid to rest in the Betty Frost Cemetery at Woolum. Hampton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to send special thanks to the nurses and staff of Bluegrass Care Navigators for their care and kindness during his illness.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday evening from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at 12:00 noon.
To the family of Mr. Barnes, the staff of the Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
