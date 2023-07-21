Mr. Kenneth Smith age 77 of Barbourville, Kentucky departed this life on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at his residence. He is the son of Belve and Daime Smith. He was born on August 25, 1945 in Barbourville, Kentucky. He loved gardening, music, having a good time, always ready to tell a good story, and hanging with family and including his biker family.
He is preceded in death by his parents Belve and Daime Smith, one daughter Cher Lynn Witt, four siblings Carl Smith, Charles Smith, Rowena Smith, Evelene Smith.
Left behind to mourn his passing, his wife Charlene Bennett Smith, two daughters Shirley Caudill and husband Wade of Walton, Kentucky, Katrina Smith-Jenkins of Barbourville, Kentucky, two sons Kenneth Bennett of Cincinnati, Ohio, Matthew Bennett and wife Jennifer of Three Rivers, Michigan, and a bonus daughter Felicia Henry and husband J.B of Albert Lea, Minnesota, one sister Cora Lee Berkley of Barbourville, Kentucky, special niece Lisa Smith, eight grandchildren Jesse Witt and wife Allison, Charles Witt and wife Brittany, Samantha Schrock and husband Jon, Tre Taylor, Harleigh Caudill, Daniel Bennett, Noah Bennett, Joseph Smith and Fiancé Toni, seven great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
