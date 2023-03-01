Courtesy Announcement
Mr. Lewis Mills, age 85, husband of the late, Nina Mae Jordan Mills of Kentucky Highway 1629, Corbin, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday morning at his residence.
He was the father of Doug Mills, Betty Burnette and husband, Doug and Maxola Mills all of Corbin, Kentucky and Wanda Lee and husband, Robert of Lexington, Kentucky. He was the brother of C.A. Mills and wife, Jackie, James David Mills and wife, Judy, Pauline Miller and husband, James all of Barbourville, Kentucky and Lucy Deaton of London, Kentucky. He was the grandfather of Chris Burnette and wife, Monica, Amy Gambrel and Ashley Herald and husband, Shane all of Corbin, Kentucky. He was also blessed with four great-grandchildren, plus a host of other relatives, church family and friends to mourn his passing. He was a retired heavy equipment operator for the Kentucky Highway Department. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of the Poplar Grove Baptist Church in Corbin, Kentucky.
Besides his wife, he is also preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Hester Bargo Mills and by two brothers, J.C. Mills and Charles Mills.
Funeral services for Mr. Lewis Mills will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon in the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bobby Joe Eaton and Pastor Jim Bargo officiating. Burial will follow in the Lynn Camp Cemetery in Corbin, Kentucky. The family of Mr. Lewis Mills will receive friends at Laurel Funeral Home from 12:00 Noon until the funeral hour of 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Pallbearers will be family & Friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mr. Mills fox hunting buddies.
This has been a courtesy announcement from Hampton Funeral Home. To the Mills family, the staff of the Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.