Ms. Loretta Lynn (Westerfield) Tidwell, age 56, of Indian Trace Circle, Barbourville, Kentucky passed away on Saturday afternoon at the Hazard ARH Hospital in Hazard, Kentucky.
She was the mother of Elizabeth Spencer and husband, Jeff of Barbourville, Kentucky and Kerrigan Fox and husband, Andrew of Somerset, Kentucky. She was the daughter of Joseph Westerfield of Pikeville, Kentucky. She was the sister of Edwina Wilson and husband, David of London, Kentucky. She was the grandmother of Annamarie Spencer, Sarai Spencer, Olivia Spencer, and Riley Spencer all of Barbourville, Kentucky, Savannah Summers of London, Kentucky, Mataley Fox, Ethan Fox, Anthony Fox, Molly-Lynn Fox, Titus Fox and Kadence Fox all of Somerset, Kentucky. She was also blessed with a host of other relatives, church family & friends to mourn her passing. She was of the Baptist faith and attended the Solid Rock Baptist Church of Corbin, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by one son, Matthew Summers, by her mother, Daisey Stepp Westerfield and by one sister, JoAnn Westerfield Nunn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.