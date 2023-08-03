Mrs. Louise Messer, 71, of Barbourville, passed away Sunday morning, July 23, 2023 at her home. She was born to the late Richard Saylor and Carolyn Pahl Warner on April 6, 1952 in Boise, Idaho and adopted and raised by the late Matthew and Sally Jackson Saylor.
Louise was a homemaker and a member of the Swan Pond Baptist Church, where she sang in the church choir. She enjoyed reading and was a faithful student of the Bible. Louise was an excellent seamstress, baker and known for making her delicious peanut butter fudge candy.
On April 8, 2011, she united in marriage with Kenneth Messer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Tom Allen and Ricky Saylor.
Survivors include her loving husband, Kenneth Messer; a dearly loved daughter, Michelle Lynn Messer; sisters, Donna Allen, Diana Mills and Susan Saylor; brothers, Tim Allen Garald Warner, Ted Warner, Todd Warner, Larry Saylor and Terry Saylor; a cherished grandson, Adam Kenneth Messer; among other loved ones and dear friends.
