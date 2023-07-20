Mrs. Lucy Taylor, 69, of Lancaster, formerly of Barbourville, passed away Saturday afternoon, July 15, 2023 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Steve and Lucille Gambrel Brown born on January 31, 1954 in Knox County.
Lucy was a nurse and member of the Old Flat Lick Baptist Church. She was a faithful supporter of the Alzheimer’s Association, Shriners Hospitals for Children and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Lucy loved reading, but most enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
On June 2, 1973, she united in marriage with Donald Taylor in Tennessee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Taylor; siblings, Bobby Brown, Earlene Sparks and husband, Billy, Harold, Tony, Ronnie and Helen Sue Brown.
Survivors include her loving husband of over 50 years, Donald Taylor of Lancaster; a daughter, Virginia Snyder and husband, Shane, of Lancaster; sisters, Joyce and husband Jerry, Martha, Flo and Jennifer and husband, Doug, all of Corbin; brothers, Donnie and wife, Mickey, Paul and Stevie and wife, Tammy, all of Corbin; nine grandchildren including, Ebony Burke and fiancé, Jaret, Luci Burke, Izaiah Davis, Brandon and wife, Autumn, and Brittany and husband Aron Ellison; 13 great grandchildren including, Jocelyn, Dallas, Pheonix and Waylon; several nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
