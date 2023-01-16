Mr. Luther “Johnny” Peters, 78, of Heidrick, passed away Saturday morning, December 31, 2022 at his home. Johnny was the son of the late Shelby and Myrtle Smith Peters born on May 6, 1944 in Barbourville.
Johnny was a proud veteran having served in the United States Army 1st Battalion 28th Infantry Division from May 1964 to May 1968. He was an Imjin Scout who served along the DMZ in Korea. Johnny also served in the Kentucky National Guard from 1970-1982. In 1980, he was selected as the 149th Armor Brigade “Soldier of the Year”.
On June 21, 1969, Johnny married Ella Louise Carmack in Jellico, TN. Together, they two raised two amazing daughters. Their home was always full of laughter, adventures and love. A brass door knocker hung on the front door of their home that read, “As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord” and their house did through the many missions of East Barbourville Baptist Church in which Johnny became a member on May 22, 1977.
Johnny was a former truck driver for Farmers Supply and Explosives and loved to share stories about he and his dear friend, Bob Corey’s experiences while hauling dynamite across the United States during their “truck driving days”.
Johnny took pride in teaching his daughters and grandchildren how to do everyday tasks. Before they went to school, they could check the tire pressure in a car’s tire and before they were old enough to drive, they could change the oil in the car and even change their own flats if they had one.
Johnny was a history buff and enjoyed reading Kentucky Living magazines and watching Fox News. Andy Griffith and MASH were his favorite TV shows and he knew every episode word for word. He loved to spoil his daughters and grandchildren. The word “no” was seldom part of his vocabulary when it came to his family. He was known for taking famous “short cut” drives, making trades on cars, trucks or lawnmowers and always having a cup of coffee in his hand. He most loved and looked forward to his daily telephone calls with his family and friends.
Johnny loved his family and friends unconditionally and that love was returned to him tenfold. He was affectionately called “Uncle Johnny” or “Uncle Luther” by most people, even those who weren’t even related.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle Renee Peters Wilson; three sisters, Roberta Fredrick, Helen Rice and Ruby Owens and four brothers, Bert Peters, Jerry Peters, Ed Peters and Roy Peters.
Johnny is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Ella Louise Peters of Heidrick; a daughter, Angie Kaye Farmer and husband, Steve, of Barbourville; a son-in-law, Randy Wilson; seven grandchildren, John Wilson, Jeremy Wilson and fiancé, Tish Estep, and Cody Wilson and fiancé, Shelly Barnes, Harley Farmer, Jessica and Brittney Farmer, Taylor Dauscha and husband, Joe, and Lauren Bentley and husband, Tyler; seven great-grandchildren, A. J. and Alyssa Wilson and Arianna and Ayden Eaton, Brielle and Braylon Eversole and Jay Dauscha; his dear friends, Bob Corey and Dave Lane; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and his church family; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Thursday, January 5 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Josh Smith and Steve Farmer officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Patterson Cemetery with military funeral honors.
Casket bearers will be Bob Corey, Dave Lane, Jamie Callihan, David Disney, Dalton Hammons and Jeff Rice. Honorary bearers will be Johnny McVey, Corey McVey, John Daniel McVey, Jeff Corey, Dylan Hammons, George Hammons, Baney Hampton, Tommy Peters, Elbert Reed Hampton, John Rex Hampton, Ted Hampton, members of the East Barbourville Baptist Church, John Dodd, Sawyer Corey and Micah Corey
Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday between 6 and 9 P.M. and Thursday prior to the funeral hour.
While flowers are welcome, gifts to the Building Fund at the East Barbourville Baptist Church, P. O. Box 66, Barbourville, KY 40906 in his memory are also welcome.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
