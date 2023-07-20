Mrs. Madeline Mills, 82, of Bimble, passed away Tuesday morning, July 11, 2023 at Baptist Health Corbin. She was the daughter of the late Jim and Bertha Ann Jackson Bargo born on June 25, 1941 in Pineville.
Madeline was a homemaker and a member of the New Bethel Baptist Church. In earlier years, she enjoyed sewing, tending flowers, gardening and cooking.
In August 1959, she united in marriage with J. C. Mills and to this union two children were born.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J. C.; a son, Arnold Mills; sisters, Estillene, Viola, Duke, Wilma and Marie and brothers, Donald, Junior, J. D. and Jeff.
Survivors include her loving son, Robert Mills and wife, Teresa, of Bimble; cherished grandchildren, Rebecca Pace and husband, Allen, Dennis Mills and Robin Mills and husband, Josh; great grandchildren, Natalie and Olivia Drummond, Lillian and Abram Mills and Jaxon and Lincoln Pace; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.