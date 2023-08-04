Mrs. Mary Maniesa Kuraczi, age 87 of Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 in the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on March 23, 1936 in Harlan, Kentucky and spent her early childhood in Trosper, Kentucky. Mary was the daughter of the late General Nelson Williams and Stella (Marcum) Williams. Mary was of the Church of God faith and worked many years as a respiratory therapist.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter’s father, Loxley Collins and her son’s father John Kuraczi, her brothers, Glenn Williams, Charlie Williams, Kenneth Williams, and Hollis Williams.
Left behind to mourn her passing, her three daughters, Sandra Hughes and husband Robert of Middlesboro, Brenda Murphy and husband Finley of Corbin, Judy Cochran and husband Rick of Lorain, Ohio, one son Shawn Kuraczi of Corbin, sisters, Linda Messer and late husband Roscoe of Dayton ,Ohio and Martha Gambrel and husband Otto, of Louisville, Kentucky and one brother, Nelson Williams of Artemus, Kentucky. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.