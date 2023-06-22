Mr. Michael Mills, age 59 of Middletown, Ohio departed this life on Monday, June 12, 2023 at his home. He was born on March 22, 1964 in Knox County and was the son of J.C. and Edith Mills.
He is preceded in death by his parents J.C. and Edith Mills.
Left behind to mourn his passing, his daughter Danielle Thoroughman and husband Devin of Fairfield, Ohio, fiancé Alecia Mayo of Middletown, Ohio, one brother Robert Mills and wife Debbie of Barbourville, Kentucky, seven sisters Ima Jean Grubb of London, Kentucky, Barbara Mills of Corbin, Kentucky, Beulah Whitaker and husband Ron of London, Kentucky, Mary Woolum and husband Terry of Barbourville, Kentucky, Sherry Tarter and fiancé Mike of West Chester, Ohio, Charlene Mills of North Carolina, Connie Mills and husband Wayne of Jeffs Creek, Kentucky, two grandchildren Sienna and Addyson Thoroughman. Many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
