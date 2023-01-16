Mrs. Minnie Sue Stamper, 87, of Barbourville, passed away Friday morning, December 23, 2022 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Willie Lee McDaries I and Eula Mae Ballard McDaries born on August 15, 1935 in Bell County.
Minnie was a former team leader at American Greetings Corporation. She was a member of the Piney Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and attended the Kay Jay Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading her Bible, tending flowers and cherished time with her family.
On September 7, 1953, she united in marriage with William Stamper and to this union seven children were born.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Helen Ruth Wilson, Mary Joe Alford, Maggie Lou Marsee and Judy Ann Douglas and a granddaughter, Christy Diane Smith.
Survivors include her loving husband of over 69 years, William Stamper of Barbourville; seven dearly loved children, Roy Stamper and wife, Norma, of Barbourville, Ray Stamper and wife, Tammy, of Monks Corner, SC, Rex Stamper and wife, Joyce, of Barbourville, Rita Stamper and husband, Ernie, of London, Ryan Stamper and wife, Cindy, of Barbourville, Roby Stamper and wife, Monica, of Richmond and Russell Stamper and wife, Marie, of Barbourville; a sister, Lenna Jane McDaries of Corbin; a brother, Willie Lee McDaries II and wife, Frances, of Barbourville; a brother-in-law, Marty Douglas; 20 grandchildren and one expected to arrive soon; 31 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; among other loved ones, dear friends and very special neighbors.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, December 31 at 1 P.M. with Rev. John Fisher officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be her grandsons.
Friends may call at the funeral home Friday between 6 and 9 P.M. and Saturday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
