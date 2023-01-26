Mrs. Mona Rae Liford age 86 of Hinkle, Kentucky departed this life on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in the Barbourville ARH Hospital. She was the widow of Willard Liford and the daughter of Charles and Mary (Teague) Hubbard born to them on June 18, 1936. She was saved and baptized and was a member of the Friendship Holiness Church. She loved watching her gospel TV shows and working in her flower garden.
She is preceded in death by her husband Willard Liford, her parents, Charles and Mary Hubbard, one son, Harold Liford, two sisters, Lillian Mills and Lucille Callebs , two grandchildren, Teddy Dewayne Woolum and Ronald Lee Woolum and her little dog “Tiny” who she had for many years.
Left behind to mourn her passing, her two daughters, Linda Wynn and husband Jimmy and Lovella Woolum and husband Teddy all of Hinkle, one brother, Frank Hubbard of Bimble, three grandchildren, Melissa Collins and husband Eric of Mackey Bend, Dana Michelle Bingham and husband Mike of Barbourville and Tim Woolum of Hinkle. She also leaves behind twelve great-grandchildren and eleven great-great grandchildren along with many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. Mona Liford will be conducted in the Hampton Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Tommy Frazier and Rev. Roger Liford officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Hammons Cemetery at Girdler. Pallbearers will be family. Hampton Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday evening from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at 1:00 p.m.
The family would like to send special thanks to Dr. James West and all the nurses and staff of the Barbourville ARH Hospital, for the love and care that was shown to Mona and her family.
To the Liford family, the staff of the Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.