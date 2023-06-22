Mrs. Nicey Mae Golden age 71 of Cannon, Kentucky departed this life on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at her home. She was the widow of Gene Thomas Golden and the daughter of Sam and Lucy Tuttle. She was born on November 16, 1951 in Knox County. Nicey believed in the Baptist faith and was a homemaker.
She is preceded in death by her husband Gene Golden and her parents, Sam and Lucy Tuttle, step-daughter Missy (Golden) Beckett, four brothers, Nick, Sam, Donnie and Frank Tuttle and three sisters Alice Hughes, Geraldine Messer and Lilly Shepherd.
Left behind to mourn her passing, her four children, Lisa Patterson, Crit Golden and Tommy Golden, all of Cannon and Lucy Golden of Lily, one step-son, Steven Golden and his wife Angi and, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, two brothers, Tommy Tuttle and Wayne Tuttle. She also leaves behind many other relatives and friends.
