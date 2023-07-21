Mr. Perry Mason Ratcliff age 64 of Flat Lick, Kentucky, departed this life on Sunday, July 16, 2023 in the Jean Waddle Care Center in Somerset, Kentucky. He was born on May 13, 1959 in Detroit, Michigan and was the son of Oliver Ratcliff and Blanche (Lucas) Ratcliff. On February 11, 1978, he united in marriage with Janice Stewart. He enjoyed going to church, bowling, hunting and singing Elvis songs.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Blanche Ratcliff, and six siblings, Frank Ratcliff, Leland Ratcliff, June Angel, Bernitces Green, Sandy Hewitt and Lorena Faye Merrrow.
Left behind to mourn his passing, his wife Janice Ratcliff, of Flat Lick, three children, Scott Stewart and wife Cheryl of Southgate, Michigan, Angela Moore of Livonia, Michigan and Nina Ratcliff of Taylor, Michigan, one sister, Sheila Culpepper of Detroit, Michigan, six grandchildren, Megan Moore, Christian Stewart, Madison Stewart, Jesse James Stewart, Justin Morales and Olivia Morales, three great-grandchildren, Jamiah Gulledge, Janessah Gulledge and Isabella Thompson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.