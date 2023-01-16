Mr. R.J. Smith age 82 of Greenroad departed this life on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hazard ARH in Hazard. The widower of Sally Smith and the son of Farmer and Cecil Smith. He was born on June 6, 1940 in Knox County. R.J. was a member of the Horn Branch Baptist Church. He loved his grandchildren and mowing, farming and gardening.
He is preceded in death by his wife Sally Smith, his parents Farmer and Cecil Smith. His siblings Dorothy Smith, Elsie Mills, Pertie Smith, Alta Gabbard, Clara Mitchell, GB Smith, Farmer Smith Jr., BB Smith, Mirella, Mattie, Lolia Smith, one grandchild Eric Emmanuel Hibbard, and one great-grandchild Rashelle Evelynn Crawford.
Left behind to mourn his passing, his loving son Ricky Smith and a loving daughter Lisa Smith both of Greenroad, Ky., one sister Sally McVey of Bailey Hollow, one brother Otis Smith and wife Phyllis of Parrott Branch, a sister-in-law Bonnie Smith of Horn Branch. Two grandchildren Robert Blake Couch and wife Chelsie of Greenroad, Ky., Brooke Crawford and husband Dean of Scalf, Ky., He leaves behind six great-grandchildren Hayden, Emmanuel, Mason, Maci, Charity, Emilee. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Mr. R.J. Smith will be conducted in the Hampton Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 2:00p.m. with Rev. Steven Brown and Rev. Joe Jones officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Smith Family Cemetery at Greenroad. Pallbearers will be, David Smith, Dale Smith, Dean Crawford, Emmanuel Crawford, Otis Smith Jr., Cody Honeycutt. Hampton Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Sunday, from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. and on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at 2:00.
To the Smith family, the staff of the Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
