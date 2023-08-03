Mr. Randall “Hoss” Tuggle, 82, of Heidrick, passed away Thursday morning, July 27, 2023 at Baptist Health Corbin. He was the son of the late Ernest Tuggle and Lucy Miller Tuggle Meadors born on December 8, 1940 in Barbourville.
Hoss was a former salesman with Rainbow Baking Company and a member of the Heidrick Holiness Church. Though very soft spoken, he loved to prank and had a witty sense of humor. He was talented at drawing and loved to paint houses and watch westerns. Hoss also loved history and was quite knowledgeable about Knox County history.
In 1962, he united in marriage with Jean “Jip” Swafford who preceded him in death.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Rita Tuggle Hammons and husband, Jack, and his step-mother, Venna Lou Tuggle.
Survivors include two dearly loved daughters, Krista Spinks and husband, Dennis, of Perryville and Randi Fore and husband, Travis, of Heidrick; a brother, Jack Ketchum and wife, Ann, of Barbourville; five treasured grandchildren, Matthew Spinks and wife, Samantha, Chase Spinks, Dalton, Dawson and Donovan Fore; among other loved ones and dear friends.
