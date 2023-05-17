Barbourville, Ky. - Reece Isaac Wayne Mills, 2 months, of Flat Lick, passed away May 17, 2023. Reece was the son of Kaitlyn Alexis Daniels and Dylan Wayne Mills born to them on March 3, 2023. Reece leaves behind to mourn his passing, in addition to his parents, his two young siblings: sister, Shelby May Mills and brother, Carter Wayne Mills. A host of other family members are left behind to mourn Reece's passing.
Services will be held for Reece Isaac Wayne Mills on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Hopper Funeral Home. The Daniels and Mills families will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour of 2:00 PM. Reverend Kennon Roark will officiate, assisted by Reverend Josh Smith. Interment will follow the funeral service in Clayton Mills Cemetery, Jeff's Creek. The families have chosen for their casket bearers: Roman Mitchell, Shannon Mills, Billy Mayer, Andy Brown, Jaxon McWilliams.
The Hopper family, Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, along with the staff of Hopper Funeral Home, Inc. express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Reece Isaac Wayne Mills.
Hopper Funeral Home, Inc., established over 100 years ago, is in charge of servicing all arrangements for Reece Isaac Wayne Mills.
