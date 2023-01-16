Mrs. Regina Gail Hobbs, 61, of Girdler, passed away Saturday morning, December 24, 2022 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Carol Hounschel Hibbard born on September 1, 1961 in Barbourville.
Regina was a former home health aide and of the Pentecostal faith. She enjoyed going to church, singing, serving the Lord, fishing, raising gardens and growing beautiful flower beds. She loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters.
On April 11, 1981, she united in marriage with Stoney Hobbs and to this union to sons were born.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Charles William Scott, Doug Scott, Wayne Hibbard and Don Hibbard and five precious grandbabies.
Survivors include her loving husband, Stoney Hobbs of Girdler; two sons, Kevin Hobbs and wife, Kayla, of Girdler and Matthew Hobbs and wife, Crystal, of Fourmile; two sisters, Betty White of Corbin and Ruth Warren of Barbourville; brothers, Jim Scott of Laporte, IN, Mike Hibbard of Hinkle and Tony Hibbard of London; two dearly loved granddaughters, Kaydence Hobbs and Priscilla Hobbs; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 1 P.M. with Rev. Gilbert Collins and Rev. Jeff Merida officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Hammons Cemetery at Girdler.
Casket bearers will be Kevin Hobbs, Matthew Hobbs, Donnie Hibbard, Dennis Hobbs, Lynn Hobbs and Dale Garland. Honorary bearers will be Eric Tepesano, Pablo Tepesano and James Hibbard.
Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday between 6 and 9 P.M. and Sunday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
