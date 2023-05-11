Rev. Mark A. Partin, 64, of Artemus, passed away Saturday afternoon, May 6, 2023 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. He was the son of the late Rev. John F. and Alma Merida Partin born on April 26, 1959 in Pineville.
Mark was a machinist at Northern Contours and a member of the Walker Baptist Church. He enjoyed scenic drives, riding his motorcycle, gardening and especially studying the Bible.
On June 4, 1977, he united in marriage with Pamela Joy Massengill.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Debra Adkins and a brother, Doug Partin.
Survivors include his loving wife of over 45 years, Pamela Joy Partin; four children, Randy Scott Partin and wife, Angel, Rebecca Lynn Detherage and husband, John Kevin, Christopher Isaac Partin and wife, Heather, and Jeremiah Adam Partin and wife, Carrie Lynn; four sisters, Cathy Landrum, Judy Bowling and husband, Ronnie, Pamela Clines, and husband, Danny, and Zella Ledford; two brothers, Johnny Partin and wife, Michelle, and Rev. Rick Partin; seven grandchildren, Breanna McKenzie, Zachary Isaac, Conner Anthony and fiancé, Victoria Riddell, Cory Jeremiah and Ian Pierce Partin, John Mark Green Detherage and Haley Danielle Detherage and fiancé, Jake Stewart; a great grandson, Bentley Ryan Stewart; several nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted at the Artemus First Baptist Church Friday, May 12 at 1 P.M. with Rev. Ken Merida and Rev. Rick Partin officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Stewart-Abner-Partin Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Zachary Partin, Conner Partin, Cory Partin, John Mark Detherage, Tony Landrum, Kevin Miles, Keith Partin, Alvin Brown, Brian Brown, Nathan Warfield, Chris Bowling, Joshua Partin, Daniel Clines, Joel Partin, Steve Massengill, Steve Hutchison, Harry Hutchison IX, Tim Massengill and Ira Johnson III. Honorary bearers will be his many friends and neighbors.
Friends may visit at the church Thursday after 6 P.M. until the funeral hour on Friday.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
