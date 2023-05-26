Rev. Ted H. Satterfield, 81, of Barbourville, peacefully passed away Sunday afternoon, May 21, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family’s love and prayers. He was the son of the late Ted and Edith Carr Satterfield born on January 29, 1942 in St. Genevieve, MO.
Ted gave his heart to Jesus in his early teens and shortly thereafter, God called him into the ministry. He married the love of his life, Judy Satterfield, on August 3, 1962 and to this union three children were born.
Ted loved learning and was a member of the McLeansboro Illinois High School graduating class of 1960. He held a Bachelor of Science from Florida State Christian College, a Doctorate of Divinity, a Doctorate of Theology and a Doctorate of Sacred Literature.
He worked in the Knox County Hospital as a registered lab technician. Prior to starting his pastorate, he and Judy were enriched while working at the Pentecostal Children’s Home. God called him to pastor at several churches including the Heidrick Holiness Church, Carmichael Pentecostal Church in East Bernstadt, Dale Pentecostal Church in Dale, IL, Chipley First Assembly of God Church in Chipley, FL, Charleston First Assembly of God Church, Charleston, SC, Enterprise First Assembly of God Church in Enterprise, AL and Scalf Chapel Pentecostal Church.
In conjunction with his years of service as a pastor, Ted evangelized all over the United States and served on mission in Honduras building churches, sharing the Gospel and leading souls to salvation through the Atoning Blood of Jesus Christ.
Ted enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He also loved sharing special memories of hunting, fishing and scuba diving. He was quite the historian and enjoyed collecting artifacts and then sharing every detail of his historical findings. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Barr and a brother, Ronald Satterfield.
Survivors include his loving wife of over 60 years, Judy Satterfield; three sons, Brent Satterfield, Brian Satterfield and wife, Tafphy, and Brett Satterfield all of Florida; a sister, Carolyn Poole of Norris City, IL; seven grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; a host of nieces; nephews; cousins; friends and his most loved pet, Binky.
Following cremation, no services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
