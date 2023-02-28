Mr. Rickey Campbell, 64, of Woollum, passed away Thursday evening, February 23, 2023 at his home. He was the son of the late Marson and Corine Thomas Campbell born on July 10, 1958 in Detroit, MI.
Rickey was a former Great Lakes Steel employee and of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed woodworking, landscaping his yard, keeping his home in immaculate condition and classic cars.
He united in marriage with Marsha Seitz and to this union two children were born.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Tommy and Billy Campbell.
Survivors include his loving sons, Steven A. Campbell and wife, Wannetta, of Traverse City, MI and Joseph P. Campbell of London; a sister, Tena Marie Garrison and husband, Zeb, of Woollum; a brother, Bobby Campbell of Dearborn, MI; treasured grandchildren, Steven A. Campbell Jr., Anastasia Campbell and Leland Campbell; among other loved ones and dear friends.
A graveside service will be conducted in the Garrison and Pittman Cemetery Tuesday, February 28 at 5 P.M. with Rev. Nick Honeycutt officiating.
Casket bearers will be family and friends.
Family and friends will gather at the cemetery prior to the service time.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.