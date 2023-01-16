Rickey Mills, age 69 of Gray, Kentucky departed this life on Saturday, December 31, 2022 in the UK Medical Center in Lexington. He was born on October 6, 1953 in Detroit, Michigan and was the son of Arnold and Martha (Smith) Mills. On June 26, 1982 he united in marriage with Clory Smith.
Rickey was a member of the Candle Ridge Baptist Church and had worked as a mechanic at the Knox County Road Department and retired from Knox County Board of Education as a custodian. Rickey loved riding his motorcycle with his wife, collecting cars, mowing, running the bush hog and weedeating.
He is preceded in death by his parents Arnold and Martha Mills, one brother, Leon Mills, his mother and father-in-law, Jabe and Laura (Gambrel Smith) and a sister-in-law, Lula Gray.
Left behind to mourn his passing, his dearly beloved wife of forty years, Clory Mills of Gray, one sister, Nannie Rae and husband John of Sterling Heights, Michigan, brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim Boone Smith and wife Sandra, Jesse Ray Smith and wife Sherry, F.C. Smith, Marie Smith all of Woolum, Clayton Gray of Girdler and Beverly Jane Mills of Gray, nieces and nephews, Jeff Mills and wife Carol of Corbin, Katie Mills of Corbin, Melissa May and husband Cleveland of Gray, Jesalyn Reed and husband Tim and Jessa Beth Reed, Cassidy Marcum and husband Tyler and baby Hudson Ty, Jason Smith and wife Tiffany, Spencer Smith, Vincent Smith all of Woolum, Linda Honeycutt and husband Henry of Corbin, Clayton James Gray, Jeffrey Gray, Joey Gray and wife Mary and Lisa Gray all of Girdler. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Rickey Mills will be conducted in the Hampton Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Jason Smith and Rev. Rick Broughton officiating. Pallbearers will be, Jason Smith, F.C. Smith, Jim Boone Smith, Jesse Smith, Merrill Smith and Jake Bratten. He will be laid to rest in the Candle Ridge Cemetery in Gray, Kentucky. Hampton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. and on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at 1:00 p.m.
To the Mills family, the staff of the Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
