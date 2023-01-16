Ricky Wayne Leggett age 65 of Barbourville, departed this life on Saturday, January 7, 2023 in the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was born in Pineville, Kentucky on November 13, 1957 the son of Hubert Wayne Leggett and Wilma Jean (Garland) Centers. Ricky was a carpenter and had worked at Treadway Brothers in Barbourville for eighteen years. He believed in the Pentecostal faith and enjoyed fishing, hunting and mechanic work.
He is preceded in death by is father, Hubert Wayne Leggett and two brothers, Randy and Jeffrey Whittymore.
Survivors include, his mother, Wilma Jean (Garland) Centers, one brother, Christopher Whittymore, two sisters, Tammy Baker of Barbourville and Tonya Hubbard and husband David of Artemus, a special nephew, Cayden Baker along with many other nieces, nephews cousins and friends.
A graveside service for Mr. Ricky Leggett will be conducted at the Tuggle Cemetery in Heidrick on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 with Rev. Don Smith and Rev. Charles Henson officiating. Pallbearers will be David Hubbard, Randy Whittymore, Terry Hubbard, David Elliott, Jackie Merritt and Chris Whittymore. Hampton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends will gather at the cemetery on Tuesday prior to the service at 2:00 p.m.
To the Leggett family, the staff of the Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
