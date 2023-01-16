Mrs. Roetta “Duke” Brock age 87 of Blue Ash, Ohio, formerly of Heidrick, Kentucky departed this life on Friday, January 6, 2023. She was born on June 30, 1935 and was the daughter of James and Arizona (Lundy) Doolin. She united in marriage with Frank Brock and to this union one daughter was born.
Duke was a member of the North Main Pentecostal Church and attended Montgomery Assembly of God.
She loved reading, shopping, working puzzles, talking on the phone and catching up on her hometown news in The Mountain Advocate.
She is preceded in death by her husband Frank, her parents, Jim and Arizona Doolin, her siblings, Florence Hembree, Sterling Doolin, Aline Payne, Larry Doolin, Debra Soper, Shirley Doolin and Herman Doolin, her brothers and sisters in law, Wilma, Clayton, Shirley, Juanita, Gibb, Audrey and Emma.
Left behind to mourn her passing, her loving daughter, April Brock of Blue Ash, Ohio, brother, Terry Doolin and wife Mary Etta of Barbourville, sisters, Helen Abner and husband Bee of Heidrick, June Pickard and husband Don of Barbourville and Anna Ruth Burnette of Heidrick, brothers in law, Richard Soper of Heidrick and Fred Brock of Franklin, Ohio. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Doolin Cemetery at Heidrick with Rev. Herby Hoskins officiating. Pallbearers will be family.
Family and friends will gather at the funeral home on Sunday to go in procession to the cemetery around 1:30.
To the Brock family, the staff of the Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
