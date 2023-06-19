Rosalie Michelle Salgado, the infant daughter of Jesus Salgado and Lainey Lee Michelle Custer of Flat Lick was stillborn Monday, June 12, 2023 at Baptist Health Corbin.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her grandparents, Brian Custer and Dannielle Logan and Hermilo and Macrina Salgado; aunts and uncles, Cameron Logan, Kiara Skinner, Kaileigh Custer, Milo and Cammie Salgado, Jose and Courtney Salgado and Jessica and Cameron Bargo; great grandparents, Brenda and Jose Ortiz, Mellissa and Wesley Crawford and Francis Overbay; among other loved ones and dear friends.
A graveside service will be held in the Hutchins Cemetery Saturday, June 17 at 1 P.M. with Rev. Shane Martin officiating.
Casket bearers will be Cameron Logan, Milo Salgado, Jose Salgado and Cameron Bargo.
Family and friends will gather at the cemetery Saturday prior to the service time.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
