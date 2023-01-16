Mr. Roy F. Ferguson, 81, of Poplar Creek, passed away Monday evening, December 19, 2022 at the Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. He was the son of the late Woodrow and Georgie McCoy Ferguson born on November 12, 1941 in Knox County.
On September 18, 1965, he united marriage with Doris Jean Prichard and to this union two children were born.
Roy was a proud lifelong Democrat and resident of Knox County from the Poplar Creek community. His family roots in the Poplar Creek community go back over 200 years. He loved living his life there and would not have wanted to live anywhere else. Any time he was away from home for a few days, he was always eager to return to his beloved community. He was a student at Goodin Creek School as a young boy. He walked to school with his brother and cousins as the school was connected to the family farm that still remains in the family. He attended Knox Central High School where he was the Co-Captain of the football team and also ran track for the Panthers. He participated at the state level in low and high hurdles getting a 2nd place finish in at least one event. He loved to show off his ability to walk on his hands, a demonstration of balance and strength. He also loved to arm wrestle and was the Poplar Creek champion except for his older brother Toy.
After high school graduation, he attended Eastern Kentucky University where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Arts. He taught school at Knox Central and later became the Director of Child Welfare. He decided to chase his entrepreneur spirit and built the River Road Market in Poplar Creek that he owned and operated for many years. He loved sports and was very competitive.
Earlier in life, he stayed active as a high school football official and was an enthusiastic tennis player. He was a fan of the Kentucky Wildcats in basketball and football and spread his passion for UK to his family by taking them to games in Lexington and watching from home. He greatly enjoyed building and working with wood and could design and build furniture and buildings. He supervised the construction of small bridges in the Poplar Creek community. He was integral in getting the much needed city water in his community and was so happy to assist so many friends and neighbors. He served his community by being a board member of the Cumberland Valley RECC and the Knox County Hospital where he made many great, lifelong friends. He was a talented whistler and could do entire songs. He loved the beauty of nature especially, a good snow or thunderstorm. Nature and a good shade tree were his solace for many years. He was an avid reader of newspapers, books and magazines. He was a person who loved to learn and be aware of current events. Roy was known as the family dog whisperer, because dogs would instantly want to be his dog and follow him everywhere. He loved animals of all kinds but dogs were his favorite and he had many special dogs during his life, the last one being a German Shepherd named Prince. They happily spent many days of perfect contentment together. He was very partial to a nicely polished shoe and taught others the art of making them gleam. Roy loved his family and friends and many depended on his help and guidance down through the years. He rarely complained and was always concerned for others with his genuine heart. He greatly valued independence and wanted his family to as well. He always advocated for education and taking responsibility for your actions, either good or bad. Roy possessed a high spirited, adventurous attitude, quick wit and a great sense of humor. His strength of mind and purpose will not be soon forgotten. His bold, outspoken bravery will always be missed.
Vaya con Dios Head Honcho
Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Doris Ferguson of Poplar Creek; a daughter, Tammy Baker and husband, Mike, of Mackey Bend; a son, John Ferguson and Lucinda Strong of Mackey Bend; a brother, Toy Ferguson and wife, Billie, of Kingtown; cherished grandchildren, Brenna Rae Lawson and husband, Josh, Chase Miller and wife, Brianna, and Abigail and Andi Ferguson; great grandchildren, Kaiden Yeager and Ada and Asa Miller; among other loved ones and dear friends.
A memorial service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 5 P.M. with Rev. Josh Smith and Rev. William R. “Man” Cobb officiating.
Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday after 2 P.M. until the service time.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the Knox – Whitley Animal Shelter, 66 Busy Lane, Corbin, KY 40701 in his memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.