Mrs. Ruby Ann (Hale) Davis age 74 of Barbourville departed this life on Saturday, January 14, 2023 in the Hillcrest Nursing Home in Corbin. She was the wife of Eddie Davis and the daughter of Myrl and Oda Mae Hale.
Funeral arrangements for Ruby Davis are incomplete at this time but will be announced later by the Hampton Funeral Home.
To the Davis family, the staff of the Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
