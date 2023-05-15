Mr. Rufus D. Mills Sr., 61, of Barbourville, the husband of Mary Frederick Mills, passed away Sunday morning, May 14, 2023 at his home.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced in the coming days by the Knox Funeral Home.
