Mrs. Jessie Ruth Patterson, 88, of Bimble, passed away Monday morning, June 5, 2023 at Baptist Health Corbin. She was the daughter of the late Jess and Gertha Glasscock born June 29, 1934 in Knox County.
During her working career, she worked at the Magic Theater in Barbourville, completed cosmetology school and worked as a hair dresser, secretary for Patterson Lumber Company and was an instructional aide at the Barbourville City School and was lovingly known as Ms. Ruth.
Mrs. Patterson was also a dedicated Christian and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She always enjoyed family get-togethers, cooking, sewing, working with children, caring for her family and serving God.
On May 8, 1954, she united in marriage with Wendell Ralph Patterson and to this union two daughters were born.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Wendell Ralph Patterson and sisters, Pauline Hammond and Bertha Mayo Glasscock.
Survivors include her two daughters, Tammy Badger of Frankfort and Suzann Satterfield and husband, Steve, of Barbourville; a brother, Vernon Glasscock of Ormond Beach, FL; three grandchildren, Alex and Craig Badger and Trevor Satterfield and wife, Afton; two great-grandchildren, Jaxson Willis and Coraline Rose Satterfield; among other loved ones and dear friends.
A graveside service will be conducted at the Glasscock Cemetery Friday, June 9, 2023 at 5:30 P.M. with Rev. Taylor Haley officiating.
Casket bearers will be Craig Badger, Alex Badger, Trevor Satterfield, Steve Satterfield, Hank Melton and Silas Melton.
Friends may visit at the funeral home Friday after 3 P.M. until 5 P.M. at which time family and friends will go in procession to the cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the Glasscock Cemetery Fund, Attn: Kay Hammons, P.O. Box 1932, Barbourville, KY 40906 in her memory. Please make checks payable to Glasscock Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.