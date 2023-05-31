Mrs. Sallie Edwards, 94, of Gray, passed away Sunday morning, May 28, 2023 at Baptist Health Corbin. She was the daughter of the late Farmer and Cecil Smith born on May 20, 1929 at Woollum.
Sallie was a homemaker and a member of the Friendship Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and raising her children. She also loved singing and going to church.
On October 16, 1946, she united in marriage with Dave Edwards and to this union ten children were born. Following Dave’s passing, she united in marriage with James “Jim” McVey on January 25, 1992.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by a son, Bennie Edwards; sisters, Dorthy Smith, Alta Gabbard, Elsie Mills, Clara Broughton, Pertie Crawford and infant sisters, Lola, Mattie and Marellar Smith; brothers, Farmer Smith Jr., R. J., G. B. and B. B. Smith; grandsons, Tommy Smith, Joey Lee Edwards, David Garrison, Tony Smith and Michael Helton; great granddaughter, Bella Ramey; great grandson, Matthew A. Smith and sons-in-law, Jack Owens, Lewis Smith, Donnie Mills and Charles Smith.
Survivors include her dearly loved children, David Tip Edwards and wife, Rosa Lee, of Girdler, Nettie Owens of Hinkle, Bonnie Miller and husband, Jerry, of Corbin, Mossie Shell and husband, Rev. Johnny, of Girdler, Betsy Swafford and husband, Tony, of Cannon, Wilma Lee Smith of Woollum, Richard Edwards and fiancé, Rhonda Maggard, of Gray, June Mills and husband, Lonnie, of Girdler and Christy Napier and husband, Jeff, of Barbourville; a daughter-in-law, Marie Edwards Peace of Gray; a brother, Otis Smith and wife, Phyllis, of Bailey Switch; 27 grandchildren; 55 great grandchildren; 15 great-great grandchildren; 10 special step children; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Friday, June 2 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Mickie Smith and Rev. Johnny Shell officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Edwards Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be grandsons.
Friends may visit at the funeral home Thursday between 6 and 9 P.M. and Friday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
