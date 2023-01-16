Mrs. Sally Smith age 81 of Greenroad departed this life on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin. She is the daughter of Jim and Mary Mills. She was born on May 27, 1941 in Knox County. Sally was a member of the Horn Branch Baptist Church. She loved spending time with all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a great time shopping, working in her flower beds, sewing and cooking wonderful dinners for her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents Jim and Mary Mills, her siblings Lester Mills, Herbert Mills, Lark Mills, JT Mills, Virginia Pearl Mills, Ruby Mills Sizemore, Cleda Jordan Mills, Estill Hammons, one grandchild Eric Emmanuel Hibbard, and one great-grandchild Rashelle Evelynn Crawford.
Left behind to mourn her passing, her husband of 64 years R.J. Smith, her loving son Ricky Smith and a loving daughter Lisa Smith both of Greenroad, Ky., sister Altie Baker Mills of Jarvis, Beulah Hubbard of Boone Height. Two grandchildren Robert Blake Couch and wife Chelsie of Greenroad, Ky., granddaughter Brooke Crawford and Husband Dean of Scalf, Ky., She leaves behind six great-grandchildren Hayden, Emmanuel, Mason, Maci, Charity, Emilee. Many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services for Mrs. Sally Smith will be conducted in the Hampton Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 2:00p.m. with Rev. Steven Brown and Rev. Joe Jones officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Smith Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be, Dean Crawford, Robert Crawford, Emmanuel Crawford, David Smith, Cody Honeycutt, Dale Smith. Hampton Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday, from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. and on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at 2:00.
To the Smith family, the staff of the Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.