Mr. Sam Lawson, 83, of Artemus, departed this life Saturday morning, July 15, 2023 surrounded by his loving family in a home that he called the greatest place on Earth. Sam was the son of the late Ott and Dorothy Abner Lawson born June 6, 1940 at Artemus.
Sam was a retired school bus mechanic with the Knox County Board of Education. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the races, and being with his friends and family, especially his McDonald’s Family.
On September 12, 1964, he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Dianne Middleton who preceded him in death.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty June Taylor and three brothers, Charlie, Jerry, and Larry Lawson.
For all who knew him, loved him. He was a person that you couldn’t forget. He knew exactly what to say at the right time, he loved to laugh especially at your expense. He will forever be known as a fighter, overcoming many health and life challenges. He never gave up even when life was more than he could bare. The determination, courage and strength that he portrayed will forever be placed within our hearts today, tomorrow and forever.
Survivors include his loving children, Lynn Wagner and husband, J. D., Kim Carnes and husband, Jamie, Sheila K. Lawson and fiancé, Morris Barnes, Troy Lawson and fiancé, Denise Carpenter and Lisa Price; cherished grandchildren, Heather Wilson and husband, Ken, J. J. Wagner and wife, Stephanie, Jax Wagner, Tabitha Bundy, Jimmy Carnes and wife, Kayla, Brandon Carnes, Samuel Dustin Lawson and wife, Lindsy, Dalton Lawson, Matthew Lawson and wife, Denise, Cody Lawson and fiancé, Emma Weaver, Cody Price and Corey Price; nine great grandchildren; a very special brother, Donnie Lawson and wife, Annette, six sisters, Wilma Hickman, who was special to him, Shirley Osborne, Shanna Elisigan, Pauletta Harris, Phyllis Little and Brenda Honeycutt; among other loved ones and dear friends.
