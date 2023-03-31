Mr. Sam Smith, 73, of Girdler, passed away Thursday evening, March 23, 2023 at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was the son of the late Richard and Laura Ellen Riley Smith born on November 14, 1949 at Fount.
Sam was a well-known transmission rebuilder and founder of Sam’s Transmission Service in Middlesboro. He was a dedicated member of the Horn Branch Baptist Church for 42 years and greatly enjoyed his years playing the guitar with the Horn Branch Echoes. When he was not working, he enjoyed tinkering with cars, cheering on the Kentucky Wildcats basketball team, rabbit hunting, bowling and spending time with family and friends.
On November 11, 1970, he united in marriage with Peggy Smith and to this union three beloved children were born.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Christie Smith Bailey and an infant sister, Frances Smith.
Survivors include his loving wife of over 52 years, Peggy Smith; two sons, Jason Smith and wife, Cher, and Samuel Smith and wife, Sydena; sisters, Georgie Smith and husband, Estil, Faye Merida and husband, Leamon, and Janice Warren and friend, Walt Road; treasured grandchildren, Tyler Stewart and wife, Tiffany, Jacob Stewart, Samuel Bailey and fiancé, Shelby, Alex Smith, Kristen Smith, Trevor Smith, Parker Smith and Emma and Reagan Jones; great grandchildren, Brayden Sizemore and Branson Stewart; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Monday, March 27 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Johnny Shell, Rev. Mickie Smith and Rev. Randy Johnson officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Hammons Cemetery at Green Road.
Casket bearers will be family and friends. Serving as honorary bearers will be his hunting buddies, Eddie Vaughn and David Smith.
Friends may visit at the funeral home Sunday between 6 and 8 P.M. and Monday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
