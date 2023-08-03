Mrs. Sandy Swafford Burnette, 61, of Willisburg, passed away Saturday morning, July 29, 2023 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Arlie and Maudie Patterson Swafford born on December 7, 1961 in Manchester.
Sandy was a retired deli manager with Winn Dixie and of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed watching car races, camping, working on the farm, shopping and watching Hallmark movies. Sandy was precious to her family and was a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister.
On August 29, 1980, she united in marriage with Tony Burnette and to this union a son was born.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Earl Burnette.
Survivors include her loving husband of over 43 years, Tony Burnette of Willisburg; a son, Aaron Burnette of Charlotte, NC; sisters, Janet Swafford and Latreseia Sullivan both of Girdler; a special mother-in-law, Juanita Burnette; among other loved ones and dear friends.
