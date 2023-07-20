Mrs. Sarah Shields, 106, of Heidrick, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 2, 2023 at The Heritage in Corbin. She was the daughter of the late Matt and Cora Evans Bennett born on April 16, 1917 in Knox County.
Sarah was a homemaker and a devoted member of the Heidrick Holiness Church. She was known to be a wonderful cook fixing chicken and dumplings, fried corn and peach cobbler to name just a few that delighted family and friends. She also loved quilting, gardening and trimming the shrubs in her yard.
In October 1939, she united in marriage with Tip Hudson and to this union two children were born. Following Tip’s death, she later united in marriage with Joe Shields in December 1986, who also preceded her in death.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Hudson and a daughter-in-law, Barbara Hudson.
Survivors include her daughter, Bonnie Burton and husband, Glenn, of Fairfield, OH; treasured grandchildren, Jennifer Demerle and husband, Butch, of Hamilton, OH, Carol Davis of Barbourville, Connie Payne and husband, Tim, of Maryville, TN, Danny Hudson and wife, Shana, of Barbourville and Donna Erickson and husband, Dale, of St. Petersburg, MO; 11 great grandchildren, Kevin, Lucas, Mark, Jessica, Katrina, Bradlee, Matthew, Grant, Luke, Ashley and Brittany; four great-great grandchildren, Emily, Evan, Colton and Lee; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.